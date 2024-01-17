Despite high court ban, cockfights in full swing across Andhra

Despite a ban by the high court and stringent restrictions by the police, cockfights continued to be held in several parts of the state’s coastal region during the three-day Sankranti festival that concluded on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. On January 9, the state high court directed the police department and district administrations to strictly adhere to its directions issued in 2018 to curb cockfights during Sankranti and take stern action against culprit.

Lacks of rupees exchanged hands as cockfights were conducted in rural areas of Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts.

The high court gave the directions, acting on separate public interest litigation (PIL) petitions filed by G Venkataratnam and Y Umashankar Raju stating that the state government had failed to prevent rooster fights, gambling and sale of liquor in different parts of the state.

Government pleader V Maheswar Reddy told the court that no permissions would be given for organising cockfights and the orders issued by the high court would be strictly complied.

A day before the festival, Kakinada district collector Krithika Shukla held a meeting with top police officials and asked them to file cases against the organisers of cockfights and gambling.

District superintendent of police S Satish Kumar said several organisers were taken into custody and even those who were supplying knives for rooster fights were being taken into custody.

Yet, the cockfights went on as usual in several parts of the state, especially in East and West Godavari districts and partly in Krishna district. Several businessmen, politicians and even youngsters took part in the cockfights. Galleries were erected with flood lights at all arenas where the cockfights were held all through the night.

“However, the turnout is relatively low, compared to the previous years. Except in the interior areas, there were not many people evincing interest cockfight arenas in the towns and semi-urban centres,” said V Srinivas, a local journalist from Kakinada.

Agreeing with him, A Swamy from Bhimavaram said unlike in the past when the turnout of cockfights was running into crores, there was not much money flow this time. “Maybe, the politicians were not interested in betting due to upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.”

At some places, the police forcibly dismantled the cockfight arenas. “They have arrested about 140 organisers in Bhimavaram alone,” Swamy said. Another 100 persons were arrested in Krishna district.