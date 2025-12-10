‘I’m just a partner': Detained Goa nightclub owner's aide on fire that killed 25

Ajay Gupta, a business partner of Saurabh Luthra, the owner of the Goa nightclub where a deadly fire broke out days ago, gave his first remark on Wednesday since being detained by the Delhi Police. Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, being brought to Crime Branch Office after he was detained.(PTI)

Being escorted out of a vehicle by the Delhi Police, Ajay Gupta was surrounded by several media personnel who asked him questions about the fire, safety arrangements in place at the nightclub and whereabouts of the owners.

"I am just a partner. I don't know anything," Gupta said, after being flooded with the questions.

At least 25 people, five of them tourists, died in a fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, a popular nightclub in Goa's Arpora on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Shortly after the fire, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub, flew to Phuket in Thailand on an IndiGo flight.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Ajay Gupta before he was finally detained in Delhi.

Gupta will now be flown to Goa for further questioning in the case.

Here are some key developments in the case so far: