MP’s Rs 281-cr cash collection racket linked to political party: IT dept

The income tax department has said that it has detected a “wide spread and well-organised” racket involved in the collection of Rs 281 crore in the raids that took place in Madhya Pradesh over Sunday and Monday. It has further said that the money had allegedly been collected through various persons including those in business, politics and public service.

In a series of tweets, the Income Tax department said, “Searches in Madhya Pradesh have detected wide spread & well-organized racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 cr through various persons in different walks of life including business, politics & public service.”

It said that meticulous records of collections and disbursement of cash had also been found in the form of hand-written diaries, computer files and excel sheets which had been found and seized. It said that these seizures corroborated its findings of a well organised racket being involved in the collection of cash. It also said that so far, unaccounted cash worth Rs 14.6 crore had also been found.

“Searches in Delhi (group of a close relative of the senior functionary) have further led to seizure incl. cash book recording unaccounted transactions of Rs 230cr, siphoning off money through bogus billing of more than Rs 242 cr & evidence of more than 80 companies in Tax havens,” the I-T department said in a tweet.

In a fourth tweet, the I-T department said that it had also detected several unaccounted/benami properties at posh locations in Delhi.

“Instances of violations of Model Code of Conduct are being brought to the notice of ECI,” the tweet said.

The tweets come a day after the residences and offices of close aides of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and otehrs were raided by the income tax department.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that “a part of the cash was also transferred to the headquarter of a major political party in Delhi including about Rs 20 cr which was moved through hawala recently to the headquarter of the political party from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlak Road, New Delhi.”

On Sunday, the Income Tax officials had launched nationwide raids at at least four dozen locations in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The raided locations included residences and offices of people linked to chief minister Kamal Nath.

Those raided include Nath’s former Officer on Special Duty Pravin Kakkar, former advisor Rajendra Miglani and executives linked to his brother-in-law’s firm Moser Baer and his nephew Ratul Puri’s company, Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, IT, and finance ministry officials said on condition of anonymity.

A CBDT official with direct knowledge of the matter said that the searches on Miglani and Kakkar were an “outcome of credible information of movement of cash”.

