Developed India push has begun in Ayodhya, says PM Modi

India’s development march blends both the ancient and the modern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, adding that the race to build a developed India is getting new energy from Ayodhya, where he inaugurated a new railway station and airport ahead of the opening of the Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and others inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, in Ayodhya (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

In a public rally in the temple town, Modi asked the audience to light lamps in their homes on January 22 – the date of the inauguration of the Ram temple – and celebrate Deepawali, but requested that only those invited for the ceremony come to Ayodhya that day, and asked devotees to follow later.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹15,700 crore across Uttar Pradesh, including an international airport in Ayodhya and the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station. He drank tea at the home of the 100th million beneficiary of the government’s flagship Ujjawala scheme, and hailed the transformative power of the “Modi guarantee” welfare outreach.

“Today, if we are seeing a celebration of progress, then a few days later, there will be a celebration of tradition a few days later. If today we see the magnificence of development, then we’ll see the divinity of heritage a few days later. This is India. This combined strength of development and heritage will put India ahead of everyone else in the 21st century,” Modi said.

“No country in the world that is developed has ignored its heritage…the race to make India a developed nation has received new energy from Ayodhya,” he added.

The PM’s high-profile visit came roughly three weeks before the formal inauguration of the Ram temple, a three-storey structure whose construction began after the Supreme Court’s landmark 2019 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The temple, considered a key issue of faith for millions of people in the heartland, is also expected to be a major electoral issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general elections next summer.

The temple stands on the 2.77 acre of land that was at the centre of a fractious religious dispute for at least 150 years, and where the Babri Masjid once stood before it was razed in December 1992. Around the main temple will be a circumambulation path, and a clutch of other shrines, in addition to greenery – all spanning a total of 70 acres.

Modi began his speech by referring to Ayodhya as “Ayodhyaji.” “People of Ayodhya are excited. I am also excited for that moment (January 22),” he said referring to the consecration ceremony of the infant god Ram Lalla scheduled for January 22, in which he is the chief guest. “The entire world is waiting for the moment,” he said.

He requested people not to come to Ayodhya on January 22 due to security reasons and other issues related with management of the entire event. “I request everyone not to come to Ayodhya on January 22. Limited people have been invited. You can come any day after January 23. Ram Mandir will be there till ages, so you can come to Ayodhya any time,” he said.

“We have waited for 550 years for this occasion (Ram Mandir). We can wait for a few more days. Due to security and administrative reasons, I appeal not to come to Ayodhya on January 22,” he added.

He said once the temple was open, people could have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram as per their time and convenience. “You can have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram for centuries in Ayodhya’s ‘navya’ (new), ‘bhavya’ (grand) and ‘divya’ (divine) temple,” he said.

He requested all temples across the country to launch a sanitation drive from the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14 till 22. He also urged the people of Ayodhya to pledge to make the town the cleanest in the country.

“Not only Awadh region, but Ayodya will give new direction to the development of the entire Uttar Pradesh”, said PM Modi. He pointed out the projected increase of pilgrims and tourists coming to the holy city in the wake of the temple and said that infrastructure was being revamped to meet the demand.

Modi began the day by inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, developed at a cost of ₹1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about one million passengers annually and whose facade depicts the temple architecture of the Ram Mandir.

“Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana is the path of knowledge which connects us to Shri Ram. Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in modern India will connect us to Ayodhya Dham and the divine-grand-new Ram temple,” he said.

He then inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation.

He said the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station handles 10,000 people now and this number will go up to 60,000 after the revamping is complete. The PM also hailed the Amrit Bharat trains, after Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat, and expressed happiness that the first Amrit Bharat –a new category of superfast passenger trains with non air-conditioned coaches – was passing through Ayodhya. He congratulated people of UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Karnataka for getting these trains.

“People who often travel long distances due to their work, and those who do not have that much income, are also entitled to modern facilities and comfortable travel. These trains have been designed keeping in mind the dignity in the life of the poor,” he added.

He also highlighted the role that Vande Bharat trains were playing in linking development with heritage. “The country’s first Vande Bharat Express train ran from Kashi. Today Vande Bharat Express trains are running on 34 routes in the country. Vande Bharat connects Kashi, Katra, Ujjain, Pushkar, Tirupati, Shirdi, Amritsar, Madurai, every such big centre of faith. In this series, today Ayodhya has also got the gift of Vande Bharat train,” he added.

Modi surprised residents of Ayodhya when he made an unscheduled visit to the home of Meera Manjhi, who is the 100 millionth beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana scheme. He enjoyed a cup of tea there, praising its taste while joking that it had become a little sweet. He interacted with Meera and other residents for 10 to 15 minutes.

He reiterated his commitment to serve the people. “Nowadays some people ask me why Modi’s guarantee has so much strength. Modi’s guarantee has so much power because Modi does what he says. Today the country has faith in Modi’s guarantee because Modi puts in all his efforts to fulfil the guarantees he gives. This city of Ayodhya is also a witness to this.”

“As Modi was once again, in Ayodhya today, falsely claiming that India has emerged a global powerhouse under his leadership comes this truth of the worst Core sector contraction, lowest level in 13 months!” said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on X. “As elections come closer Modi intensifies false propaganda!”

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim criticised the spree of railway project inaugurations by the PM, saying “the infrastructure does not support running high-speed trains so frequently, compromising passenger safety. Modi is resorting to gimmicks.” He accused the BJP of threatening India’s fabric by not giving recognition to every religion and violating the spirit of Sri Ramakrishna’s preaching “Joto Mat, Toto Path” (as many paths, as many ways).