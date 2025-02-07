Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Rahul Gandhi's voters' discrepancies allegation: ‘Ek hi chutkula…’

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress MP's recent allegations about discrepancies in the Maharashtra Assembly election suggesting that "when the same joke is told over and over again, you don’t laugh at it." Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called Rahul Gandhi's allegations baseless.

In a cryptic post shared on X, Fadnavis wrote, "Jab ek hi chutkula baar baar sunaya jaaye, toh uspar hasa nai karte (when the same joke is told over and over again, people do not laugh at it)." Fadnavis also tagged Rahul Gandhi in his post.

Fadnavis dismissed Gandhi's claims as “baseless” and part of a “narrative” being spun ahead of the February 8 Delhi elections, which, according to most exit polls, Congress is about to lose.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations over Maharashtra polls

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged irregularities in the voter registration process during last year’s Maharashtra assembly elections.

He claimed that over 39 lakh voters were added to the state's electoral rolls in just five months.

The Congress leader questioned the legitimacy of the new voters, adding that the total number of voters added during this period was higher than the entire electorate of Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SCP) alliance found several irregularities in the polls.

"In 5 years between the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2019 and Lok Sabha, 2024 -- 32 lakh voters were added. However, in 5 months between Lok Sabha 2024 which these parties (Congress, NCP-SCP, Shiv Sena (UBT)) won and Vidhan Sabha elections -- 39 lakh voters were added. The question is, who are these 39 lakh voters? That is equivalent to the total number of voters of Himachal Pradesh. The second point is, why are there more voters in Maharashtra than the entire voting population of the state?... Somehow, the voters have been suddenly created in Maharashtra," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Devendra Fadnavis on Rahul's allegations

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegation, saying that the Congress leader does not introspect.

"The Election Commission has categorically replied to all the questions. Rahul Gandhi is doing a cover fire as he knows that after the February 8, Delhi Election results, his party will be nowhere in Delhi and hence, what he will speak on that day, how he will create a new narrative, he is practising for the same. If Rahul Gandhi does not introspect and will continue to console himself with lies - his party's revival isn't possible. Rahul Gandhi should introspect his defeat," he said.