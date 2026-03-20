DGCA ask airlines to avoid 11 airspaces, ensure contingency plans amid Middle East conflict

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday asked airlines to avoid 11 airspaces. Citing risks within the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions, it said the advisory will remain valid until March 28. DGCA warned of multiple hazards, including potential attacks on US and Israeli assets affecting not only Iranian airspace but also neighbouring countries. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to the advisory, recent US and Israeli military strikes within Iran have created a high-risk environment for civil aviation, with Tehran’s retaliatory measures likely to impact regional airspace.

It warned of multiple hazards, including potential attacks on US and Israeli assets affecting not only Iranian airspace but also neighbouring countries. The regulator noted heightened risks from ongoing military operations and flagged the possibility of operational errors.

Also read: DGCA allows Air India to extend duty time of pilots amid West Asia crisis

High-risk zone airspace The advisory said that high-risk zone covers all altitudes and flight levels within the following Flight Information Regions (FIRs).

Iran

Israel

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Oman

Iraq

Jordan

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait In alignment with international safety standards, DGCA advised all Indian operators to avoid operating within the affected airspace at all altitudes and flight levels, except under specific conditions.

Operators have been specifically instructed not to operate below FL320 within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman. In cases where operations are undertaken in permitted areas, airlines must implement robust monitoring systems, it said further.

Also read: DGCA asks carriers to avoid flying via Persian Gulf amid escalating tensions

Need for contingency plan The DGCA also stressed on the need for comprehensive contingency planning for flights to airports in the affected region, especially where international carriers continue to operate.

“Closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and NOTAMs issued by the affected countries and national authorities,” the advisory said.

Along with these 11 affected airspaces, the advisory also informed that previous advisories regarding the airspace of Syria and Yemen also remain in full effect.

The advisory will remain valid until March 28, unless it is reviewed or superseded by further developments.

Earlier this month, DGCA released a similar advisory asking all Indian carriers to avoid flying through the West Asian and Persian Gulf airspace.