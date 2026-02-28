DGCA asks carriers to avoid flying via Persian Gulf amid escalating tensions

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday issued an urgent advisory, asking all Indian carriers to avoid flying through the West Asian and Persian Gulf airspace following escalating military tensions in the region. It warned of a “significant escalation in security risks” after the US and Israeli military strikes on Iran People at the site of a destroyed building at a school in Iran. (REUTERS)

The advisory followed the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) after military strikes.

“This advisory is effective immediately and remains valid until March 02, 2026, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments. Operators are requested to acknowledge receipt of this communication and confirm that flight planning departments have been updated accordingly. Safety remains our highest priority,” the DGCA said.

The regulator warned of the presence of advanced weaponry, including all altitude capable air defence systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and military air assets. It said there is a high probability of “spillover” risks such as misidentification of civil aircraft, miscalculation, or failure of military interception procedures.

The DGCA said the high-risk zones cover all altitudes and flight levels within multiple Flight Information Regions, including Tehran, Baghdad, Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Jeddah, the UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Muscat.

In line with international safety standards and the EASA bulletin, the DGCA advised Indian operators to refrain from operating within the affected airspace at all flight levels. Airlines have been asked to closely monitor updated Aeronautical Information Publications and Notices to Airmen issued by the concerned countries and national authorities.

All flight operations at Dubai International and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International were suspended until further notice. “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” a post on X said.

The Dubai and West Asia airspace closure led to at least 57 flight cancellations from Mumbai and 27 from Delhi. Indian airlines cancelled at least 179 flights to and from West Asia between Saturday and the early hours of Sunday following the closure of Dubai and parts of the regional airspace.

Air India cancelled 31 flights across key sectors, including 16 to Dubai, six to Jeddah, six to Doha, two to Dammam, and one to Riyadh. Two flights were cancelled at Dubai.

IndiGo reported the highest impact, cancelling 72 flights. Two aircraft were airborne but operating safely. Two flights were diverted back to India. “At least eight IndiGo aircraft remain positioned in West Asia. Air India Express cancelled 110 flights for Saturday and Sunday, with all en route services returning to India. Five aircraft are held up in Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat,” an official said.

SpiceJet cancelled 13 flights, largely on the Dubai sector, including spillover into March 1. Akasa Air cancelled eight services on Doha, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi routes. All its cancellations were pre-emptive, with no aircraft airborne toward closed airspace. Officials said as many as 130 airline crew were stuck in West Asia on Saturday.

An IndiGo travel advisory cited the evolving situation around Iran and West Asia and said its flight operations to and from the region, and other select international sectors, have been suspended until 1st March. “We understand the impact this may have on your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. We hope you understand that this decision has been taken as a proactive safety measure.”

The airline said it is extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from West Asia and select International sectors until March 7, applicable to bookings made on or before February 28. “Customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.”

The airline asked passengers to stay updated on flight status. “Explore rebooking options or claim a full refund online. Ensure your contact details are up to date to receive timely notifications. We remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. We will resume services as soon as safe flight corridors become available.”

Air India Express extended the suspension of its westbound international flights to March 1. “We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will resume services as soon as conditions allow.” It said guests booked travel to or from the Gulf region up to February 28th for journeys scheduled until March 5 may reschedule their travel to a future date without any date change fees, or cancel their bookings for a full refund to their original mode of payment.