Dhanbad student commits suicide after teacher beats her up for wearing ‘bindi’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2023 11:55 AM IST

The parents of the deceased, Usha Kumari (16 years), held a protest against the management, urging the police to take action.

A school student in Jharkhand's Dhanbad reportedly committed suicide after being beaten up by her teacher for wearing a ‘bindi’ to the school. The incident happened in Dhanbad's Tetulmari area on Monday. The parents of the deceased, Usha Kumari (16 years), held a protest against the management, urging the police to take action.

Speaking about the incident, Tetulmari police station SHO Ashish Kumar Yadav told India Today, "The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday. We have registered an FIR against the principal and the accused teacher of St. Xaviers School."

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the matter. Kanoongo said on Wednesday, “We received information that a student has died by suicide. A suicide note has been recovered in which she alleged of being tortured by a teacher in her school. FIR has been registered and the accused arrested. Further probe underway.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee of Dhanbad Uttam Mukherjee said that the issue was serious and that he discussed it with the District Education Officer as the school was not affiliated with the CBSE board. “I have told the District Education Officer. I met the victim's family today…” said Mukherjee.

IIT-JEE aspirant commits suicide, brother blames coaching institute

In an unrelated incident, an IIT-JEE aspirant who was studying at a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota hanged himself in his hostel room. In a suicide note, penned before his death, the deceased said that he was suffering from a severe skin disease for the past two years and felt depressed because of it.

Bhadur’s brother Jai Bhim Singh has however blamed the institute for harassing and suspending the 17-year-old which eventually led him to commit suicide. The police have filed a complaint against the authorities of the coaching centre in this regard.

It is reported that the deceased had a fight with another boy of the institute a few days back and the authorities suspended him following this.

(With inputs from agencies)

