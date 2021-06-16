Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Jagdeep Dhankhar meets NHRC chief, Union ministers in Delhi
“Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar had a courtesy meeting in New Delhi with former Supreme Court judge, justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson National Human Rights Commission @India_NHRC,” Dhankhar tweeted (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets NHRC chief, Union ministers in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:14 AM IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Arun Kumar Mishra in New Delhi.

Besides the NHRC chief, Dhankhar, on the first day of his two-day visit, met Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and Union minister of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi. Both the ministers had campaigned in Bengal in the assembly elections.

“Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar had a courtesy meeting in New Delhi with former Supreme Court judge, justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson National Human Rights Commission @India_NHRC,” Dhankhar tweeted. The meeting came a day after Dhankhar, who has always been at loggerheads with the TMC government, in a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the state is witnessing violation of human rights and accused the government of inaction.

Reacting to his meeting, TMC Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said: “Never before has a governor met an NHRC chairman. He is partisan, uncivilized and should be removed immediately. Dhankhar is acting beyond his constitutional limits.” Veteran CPI(M) leader and Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, “As a governor, he is free to go anywhere but why is he accompanied by BJP leaders all the time?”

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “We have lost 28 supporters in the post-poll violence. The governor has repeatedly sought action. If his actions are being described as unprecedented, then the violence, too, is unprecedented.”

