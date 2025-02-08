Dharmendra Pradhan launches 41 books under PM YUVA scheme

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched 41 books under the ‘PM YUVA mentorship programme 2.0,’ an initiative to cultivate young literary talent through mentorship. The event was organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) during the ongoing World Book Fair 2025. (Dharmendra Pradhan | Official X account)

The event was organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) during the ongoing World Book Fair 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in the national Capital.

Speaking at the function, the minister said that the writings and creativity of the young authors will enrich the literary landscape and give a new direction to intellectual discourse.

“Books in Indian languages in every corner of India is a national mission. Initiatives like PM YUVA are a groundbreaking step in this direction. The ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme’ announced in this year’s budget is also going to add momentum to this national mission,” he added in a post on X.

Launched by the education ministry on May 29, 2021, Prime Minister Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors (PM YUVA) is an author mentorship programme to train young and budding authors of below 30 years of age.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to implement a Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme to provide digital-form Indian language books for school and higher education.

Pradhan also released the Hindi version of the book ‘The Saga of Kudopali: The Unsung Story of 1857’ and announced that it will soon be available in 12 Indian and two foreign languages.

He also released Sangama ‘Madhavante Randu Krithikal’, the Malayalam translation of the works of 14th-century mathematician and astronomer Sri Madhava.

He called on the NBT to launch YUVA 3.0 to mentor an additional 75 aspiring writers.