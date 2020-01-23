Dharmendra Pradhan launches first ever CSR initiative for SAIL employees

india

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:42 IST

About 1.3 lakh employees of state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday set up SAIL Employee Rendering Voluntarism and Initiatives for Community Engagement (SERVICE) to voluntarily participate in philanthropist activities and complement company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, a steel ministry spokesperson said.

Petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the initiative for SAIL employees and their families, which is aimed at community development in a structured manner, he said. The company has about 70,000 regular employees and 60,000 contractual employees in various plants across the country.

This is first ever initiative by any company in the country where employees and their families will undertake voluntary philanthropist activities, he said. These activities would preferably be undertaken along the company’s CSR-related areas such as education, health, women empowerment, sustainable income generation, access to water and sanitation, environment sustenance and traditional arts and culture, he added.

SAIL shall provide logistic support to such employees, subject to evaluation and assessment, he said. The company has launched a ‘SAIL Service’, a dedicated portal for such employees.