Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Did petrol, diesel prices change after excise duty cut? Check city-wise rates

    Among major cities, the highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad, recording at 107.46, the same as yesterday.

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 10:39 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    No change was recorded in the petrol prices across major cities in India on Saturday. In New Delhi, petrol price stood at 94.77, while in Maharashtra's Mumbai, it was 103.54. Diesel prices also recorded a similar trend with no major fluctuation.

    Diesel prices across majore cities remained largely unchanged with the highest recorded in Hyderabad at ₹95.70. (HT Photo)
    Diesel prices across majore cities remained largely unchanged with the highest recorded in Hyderabad at ₹95.70. (HT Photo)

    This comes a day after the central government announced a cut in the special additional excise duties on diesel and petrol to 3 per litre and zero, respectively.

    Among major cities, the highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad, at 107.46, the same as yesterday.

    Here are city-wise petrol prices

    CityPrice per litre (Rs)
    Hyderabad107.46
    Kolkata105.45
    Mumbai103.54
    Bangalore102.96
    Bhubaneswar101.19
    Chennai100
    Gurugaon95.51
    Noida95.31
    New Delhi94.77
    Chandigarh94.30

    Here are city-wise diesel prices

    Diesel prices across major cities remained largely unchanged, with the highest recorded in Hyderabad at 95.70. The diesel price in Delhi stood at 87.67.

    Also read: Fuel shortage rumours trigger panic buying in Ludhiana petrol pumps

    Hyderabad95.70
    Bhubaneshwar92.69
    Chennai92.39
    Kolkata92.02
    Bangalore90.99
    Mumbai90.03
    Noida88.47
    Gurgaon88.03
    New Delhi87.67
    Chandigarh82.45

    Explaining the rationale behind the cut in special excise duty, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the amid the ongoing conflict between Israel, Iran, and the US, PM Narendra Modi had only two choices: either increase fuel prices or bear the financial brunt so that Indian citizens are insulated.

    The excise duty move comes amid disruptions in energy supplies globally due to the chokehold on the key waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for gas and oil shipping.

    Also read: Clash at Gorakhpur petrol pump amid panic buying; authorities say fuel supply ample.

    Meanwhile, consumers lined up at petrol pumps amid concerns of a shortage of petrol earlier. Uttar Pradesh saw an unprecedented surge in petrol and diesel sales over the past two days, nearly doubling last year’s figures, triggered by panic buying, HT reported.

    Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation, said the spike on March 25-26 was driven entirely by panic buying, not supply disruptions, ANI reported.

    Home Minister Amit Shah said that when retail prices across the globe are increasing, India is the only country where there is no increase in petrol and diesel prices.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Did Petrol, Diesel Prices Change After Excise Duty Cut? Check City-wise Rates
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes