Did petrol, diesel prices change after excise duty cut? Check city-wise rates

Among major cities, the highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad, at ₹ 107.46, the same as yesterday.

This comes a day after the central government announced a cut in the special additional excise duties on diesel and petrol to ₹3 per litre and zero, respectively.

No change was recorded in the petrol prices across major cities in India on Saturday. In New Delhi, petrol price stood at ₹94.77, while in Maharashtra's Mumbai, it was ₹103.54. Diesel prices also recorded a similar trend with no major fluctuation.

Diesel prices across major cities remained largely unchanged, with the highest recorded in Hyderabad at ₹95.70. The diesel price in Delhi stood at 87.67.

Explaining the rationale behind the cut in special excise duty, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the amid the ongoing conflict between Israel, Iran, and the US, PM Narendra Modi had only two choices: either increase fuel prices or bear the financial brunt so that Indian citizens are insulated.

The excise duty move comes amid disruptions in energy supplies globally due to the chokehold on the key waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for gas and oil shipping.

Also read: Clash at Gorakhpur petrol pump amid panic buying; authorities say fuel supply ample.

Meanwhile, consumers lined up at petrol pumps amid concerns of a shortage of petrol earlier. Uttar Pradesh saw an unprecedented surge in petrol and diesel sales over the past two days, nearly doubling last year’s figures, triggered by panic buying, HT reported.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation, said the spike on March 25-26 was driven entirely by panic buying, not supply disruptions, ANI reported.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that when retail prices across the globe are increasing, India is the only country where there is no increase in petrol and diesel prices.