‘Did you put a photo from 2019?’ Congress versus Kiren Rijiju over Tawang clash

The row over Rahul Gandhi's comment that Indian soldiers are being thrashed by the Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh took a new turn as the Congress turned the heat on Union minister Kiren Rijiju and claimed that the minister put a photo of 2019 and claimed that the 'Yangste area is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army'. The photo that Kiren Rijiju posted on Saturday as he condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' comments on the Indian Army was undated.

A day after Rahul Gandhi's comment on the recent Tawang clash, Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi is not only a problem for the Congress but also a 'huge embarrassment for the country'. In his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, he posted some of his photos from the Yangste region where the India-China face-off took place. "Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army," he tweeted which apparently gave an impression that the photo of Rijiju with jawans was new.

Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/PVrW7usMyn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 17, 2022

Calling out Kiren Rijiju for misleading, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "At least you could avoid posting a photo from 2019." Jairam Ramesh slammed Rijiju calling him a 'shameless distorian'.

The Arunachal Scouts is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army. It is guarding India's border with China in Arunachal Pradesh. It specializes in mountain warfare. Happy to be with them on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/7KAHewrp4o — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 29, 2019

The Congress dug out Rijiju's 2019 tweet where he first post the photo. "The Arunachal Scouts is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army. It is guarding India's border with China in Arunachal Pradesh. It specializes in mountain warfare. Happy to be with them on the auspicious occasion of Diwali," Rijiju had tweeted on October 29, 2019.

The BJP tore into Rahul Gandhi for questioning the valour of the Indian Army as he said Indian jawans were beaten up by China in Arunachal Pradesh. Accusing the government of turning a blind eye to the serious threat from China, Rahul Gandhi said China is preparing for war against India.

