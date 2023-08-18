News / India News / ‘Didn’t say we will contest on all seats, but…': Congress leaders on Lok Sabha poll row

‘Didn’t say we will contest on all seats, but…': Congress leaders on Lok Sabha poll row

BySnehashish Roy
Aug 18, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Congress leaders said the meeting held at AICC headquarters didn't have discussions on coalition, and that seat sharing will be decided by central leadership.

The row over contesting on all seven constituencies in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections continues. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday clarified leaders in the party meeting at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters did not say they will fight on all seven seats, instead, they will prepare for the upcoming elections. “Every party prepares irrespective of a coalition.”

(L) Pawan Khera. (R) Sandeep Dikshit(ANI)
“We did not say that we will fight on all seven seats. We said we will prepare for the seven seats…Our meeting was to strengthen the party. We did not discuss coalition in the meeting,” Dikshit told news agency ANI.x

Also read: Alka Lamba asks 'what's the row about' after Cong's '7 seats' claim riles AAP

He also said that matters related to seat sharing among allied parties in the I.N.D.I.A. coalition for the upcoming election will be decided by the central leadership.

Earlier, Congress leader Alka Lamba gave a statement after the party meeting on preparation for contesting the 2024 general election on all seats in Delhi which stirred a series of verbal spat between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Leaders from AAP questioned the significance of I.N.D.I.A. bloc if the Congress contests on all Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Later, Lamba argued if she said anything about the alliance while giving her statement to a news agency. "Listen to my answer to ANI questions. Tell me where did I talk about having or not having an alliance with anyone?" she asked.

Dikshit further criticised AAP for reacting to the row without understanding what Lamba said in her statement. He also alleged AAP of being corrupt. “Our stand is we cannot trust this party (AAP). There is corruption in their politics,” he added.

Responding to the row, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said discussion on such matters are held at party-level during meetings and there is no need to respond to these questions at a public forum.

“Discussions keep happening for the betterment of the party and when discussions happen, different opinions are heard and after that, a decision is taken together,” he said.

