Alka Lamba asks 'what's the row about' after Cong's '7 seats' claim riles AAP

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said her statement on Congress preparing on all seven seats in Delhi had no mention of having or not having any alliance with anyone. "What is the controversy about? Judega Bharat, jeetega India," Alka Lamba said after AAP leaders questioned the significance of INDIA bloc meeting if the Congress wants to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2024 elections. Alka Lamba clarified that she did not talk about having or not having an alliance.

"Listen to my answer to ANI questions. Tell me where did I talk about having or not having an alliance with anyone?" Alka Lamba said sharing her statement which triggered a political row.

What did Alka Lamba say? 'We will prepare on all 7 seats'

The Congress on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the preparedness for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said the meeting lasted for three hours. "First, the discussion was on the organisation -- what are the weak points, how to strengthen etc. Then the discussion was on theLok Sabha election from Delhi. There have been similar meetings in 18 states. We have been told to be ready in all seven states as seven months are left. We will start working from today because whoever has Delhi has the country," Alka Lamba said.

"There have been no talks on an alliance. So I can't say whether we will contest from all seats or two or four. We have been asked to keep our preparations ready," Alka Lamba said.

If Congress contests from all seven seats...

All seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi are now held by the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party is part of the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) led by the Congress. Though AAP and the Congress are political rivals in Delhi and Punjab, AAP joined the INDIA bloc after the Congress supported it on the issue of the Delhi services bill. The bill, however, got passed in Parliament. AAP thanked Congress for its support against the bill.

As the INDIA bloc is planning to fight the Lok Sabha election together, there will be crucial seat-sharing talks with the regional parties. AAP will object if the Congress contests all the seven seats from Delhi.

“If they do not want an alliance in Delhi, then going to INDIA meeting is pointless and a waste of time. Our top leadership will decide whether we have to attend the next INDIA meeting,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

AAP versus Congress in Delhi again: 'Alka Labma not mature'

After Alka Lamba's statement started a war of words, Congress's Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria said Alka Lamba is not a mature spokesperson. She is not an authorised person to talk over such important matters, Babaria said. A long-time Congress leader Alka Lamba joined the AAP in 2014. In 2019, Lamba quit AAP and rejoined the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON