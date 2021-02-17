Difference between Congress, BJP narrowing down, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Citing donation made by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for the Ram temple construction, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the difference between Congress and the BJP is "narrowing down".

"Difference between the two (Congress and BJP) is narrowing down. Digvijaya Singh has done this (donated for Ram Temple construction). A Congress MLA (in Kerala) also did the same. Congress should realise that such a move amounts to giving acceptance to the RSS," he said.

Vijayan further criticised the Opposition for the ongoing protest against back door appointments.

"We have seen campaigns alleging back door appointments including by the former Chief Minister. The answer is truth-telling figures. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has published 4012 rank lists during the last 4 years and 7 months of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. During the same period of the last United Democratic Front (UDF) government, only 3113 rank lists were published," he said.

"During the LDF government, 13,825 appointments were made in the police. During the same period of the last UDF government, 4,791 appointments were made. LD Clark recruited 19,120 people during the 2016-20 period. It was 17,711 during 2011-16. Such appointments have been made by overcoming circumstances, including Covid," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to giving opportunities to all and filling eligible vacancies on time.

"The LDF government has decided to give appointments to those who are eligible with clear criteria. This government has fixed only those posts which are not left to PSC and with more than 10 years of service," he said.

"UDF leaders are campaigning by saying more than three lakh temporary workers were given permanent appointments. It is not known where such a figure came from. The total number of employees in the state is 5,28,231. Then they have to clarify where such figures come from," he added.