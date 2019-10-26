e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Differently abled and elderly can now vote through postal ballot

At present, voting through postal ballot is available to armed forces and those assigned poll duties. The move is aimed at increasing the voter turnout, the officials quoted above added.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A polling official casts postal ballot, before she leaves for her assigned polling station, on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly polls held last week.
A polling official casts postal ballot, before she leaves for her assigned polling station, on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly polls held last week. (PTI)
         

Differently abled people and those over 80 years of age can now cast their vote through postal ballot, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

At present, voting through postal ballot is available to armed forces and those assigned poll duties. The move is aimed at increasing the voter turnout, the officials quoted above added.

On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Law and Justice has amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, on October 22, allowing senior citizens and person with disabilities in the absentee voter list.

The absentee voter refers to a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the polling station.

Officials said that in both these categories there are people who are unable to reach the polling stations and thus are unable to cast their votes.

“This will enable people from these two categories to cast their votes with ease and will also thus increase the voter turnout,” news agency PTI quoted an official familiar with the matter as saying. The poll officer will attest the absentee voter in the case of senior citizens and person with disability in the form 13A, said the official.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 22:38 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar grenade attack
6 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar grenade attack
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips down further as rescuers race against time
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips down further as rescuers race against time
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News