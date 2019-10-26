Differently abled and elderly can now vote through postal ballot

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:38 IST

Differently abled people and those over 80 years of age can now cast their vote through postal ballot, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

At present, voting through postal ballot is available to armed forces and those assigned poll duties. The move is aimed at increasing the voter turnout, the officials quoted above added.

On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Law and Justice has amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, on October 22, allowing senior citizens and person with disabilities in the absentee voter list.

The absentee voter refers to a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the polling station.

Officials said that in both these categories there are people who are unable to reach the polling stations and thus are unable to cast their votes.

“This will enable people from these two categories to cast their votes with ease and will also thus increase the voter turnout,” news agency PTI quoted an official familiar with the matter as saying. The poll officer will attest the absentee voter in the case of senior citizens and person with disability in the form 13A, said the official.

