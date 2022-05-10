Differently abled minor was not raped in Alwar: closure report

The differently abled minor girl who went missing from her home and was found in Alwar district four months ago, was not raped and injuries to her private parts were the result of a motorbike crashing into her, a police officer said on Monday.

On January 11, the girl went missing from her village and was found in a state of distress on Tijara bridge in Alwar town. She was admitted to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where surgery was done as she was bleeding from her private parts. A case was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant sections, including gang rape at the time.

On Monday, Tejaswani Gautam, superintendent of police (SP), Alwar, said that based on the technical research, forensic science medical reports, and verbal and other collected evidence, the rape of the victim is not confirmed.

“The victim has been found to have suffered injuries due to a collision with the motorcyclist, who bumped into the minor following sudden application of brakes by a bus moving in front,” she said.

After a thorough investigation, bus driver Bhupendra Singh (42), resident of Bharatpur, was booked under 279 (rash driving) and bike rider Yunus Khan (28), a resident of Alwar, was booked under sections 279, 337 and 338 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both of them were arrested and later released on bail, police said.

The SP said the CCTV footage from Alapur to the accident site was studied and the technical evidence was collected by a foreign science laboratory (FSL) team in Jaipur. A dog squad also inspected the site.

She further said that the tempo, through which the victim reached the Alwar bus stand from her village, was scanned by the FSL team and a statement of the driver was also recorded. Passers-by during the time of the incident were also questioned and footage of more than 250 CCTV cameras was scanned by the team.

According to the medical report of the victim and the FSL report of the article confiscated during research, there has been no penetrative sexual assault on the victim since her departure from her house on January 11 to Tijara bridge, the SP said.

In the FSL report, she said, the semen detected on the clothes worn by the victim at the time of the incident was of the victim’s family and was not related to this incident.

When asked how semen was found in her clothes, a police officer said, the clothes of the entire family were washed together and therefore, there were chances that semen traces from other clothes might have come onto her clothes.

BJP state president Satish Poonia had stated that the government constituted SIT to probe the incident but now the police is ruling out possibilities of rape. This u-turn of the government is raising questions on investigation of the case. “We cannot trust the investigation and hence the government should handover the probe to the CBI,” he said.

The Rajasthan government had referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 16. The agency is yet to take over the case.

Commenting on the probe, BJP spokesperson and MLA Ram Lal Sharma said the police, after the preliminary probe, said that the minor was raped, and now they claim it to be an accident –it seems unjustified. “The ruling Congress government ahead of the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur starting from May 12 is trying to cover up its failure,” he alleged.

Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said prima facie, looking at the injuries, it was considered to be rape. But after thorough investigation by police, it is ruled out and accident is found to be the reason behind the injuries.

