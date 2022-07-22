Home / India News / Differently-abled Assam artist meets PM, gifts him painting: 'Dream came true'
  • Gotani hails from Assam's Silchar district. He met the Prime minister with the help of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gotani spoke to the media in sign language and his mother helped with the translation.
Abhijeet Gotani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister in Delhi.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

In a heartwarming moment, a differently-abled artist on Friday presented a portrait made by him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. It was Abhijeet Gotani's dream to give his painting to PM Modi. "I see him (PM Modi) on the TV every day. I finally saw him for real today. He complimented me on the painting. My dream has come true," news agency ANI quoted the 28-year-old artist as saying.

Gotani hails from Assam's Silchar district. He met the Prime minister with the help of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gotani spoke to the media in sign language and his mother helped with the translation.

The painting is a montage of images depicting the Prime Minister with his mother, the PM speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and pictures depicting the Prime Minister's journey as a boy right up to the time he became the head of the country.

According to an ANI report, Gotani was born deaf and mute. He was accompanied by his mother as he gifted the painting to the Prime Minister. "I could see the twinkle in his eye and feel the joy in his heart when the Prime Minister patted his back for the amazing artwork done by him," said Gotani's mother in ANI report.

The Assam chief minister also tweeted about the meeting. "A heart-warming moment as Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji showered his blessings on Abhijeet Gotani, a divyang artist from Silchar, who met the Hon’ble PM along with his mother Lalita Gotani to present a portrait made by him. Happy to be present during the meeting," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter.

A couple of months ago Gotani's family had travelled from Silchar to Guwahati to meet the Assam chief minister to present him a painting made by him. During that meeting, Gotani had expressed his desire to present his painting to the Prime Minister. Shotly after Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to the Prime Minister's Office and sought an appointment.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

narendra modi assam
