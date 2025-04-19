Menu Explore
'Disappointed': Ex-MLA Mujahid Alam quits JD(U) over its support to Waqf Act

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Alam, also the JD(U) candidate in the 2024 Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat, said he tried to convince the party's top brass not to support the amendment but failed.

Former MLA Mujahid Alam resigned from the JD(U) on Saturday, expressing disappointment with the party's stand on the Waqf Amendment Act.

"This act is against Muslims and aimed at acquiring Waqf properties," ex-MLA Mujahid Alam said.(X (@saddam_bharti))
"This act is against Muslims and aimed at acquiring Waqf properties," ex-MLA Mujahid Alam said.

Alam, also the JD(U) candidate in the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat in 2024, said he tried to convince the party's top brass not to support the amendment but failed.

"We all were very disappointed with the JD(U)'s stand on the Waqf Amendment Act. This act is against Muslims and aimed at acquiring Waqf properties," he said.

"We tried to convince top leaders of the party, but they supported the bill. That is the reason I, along with my supporters, decided to quit the party. Today we resigned from the primary membership of the party," he added.

Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said he is free to decide to leave.

The party gave a lot to Alam. Now, he decides to leave the party. He is free to make that decision," Kumar told PTI.

Earlier, JD(U) leader Mohammad Kasim Ansari had resigned from all posts, expressing strong disappointment with the stand of the Nitish Kumar-led party on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
