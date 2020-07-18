District collectors to decide on imposing lockdown in Chhattisgarh amid spike in Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:45 IST

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday authorized district collectors to take a call on imposing lockdown in their respective areas keeping in mind the spread of the virus.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister during a special cabinet meeting at the chief minister’s office in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Agriculture minister Ravindra Chaubey briefing the media after the meeting said that Covid-19 testing will be doubled by the health department in the next few days and the number of Covid-19 beds will also be increased.

“The Chief Minister has decided to increase manpower like technicians, lab attendants doctors, ANMs in the health department to contain the virus,” he said.

The minister further said that depending upon the situation in a district the District Collector has been authorized to impose full lockdown or curfew like closure to check the spread of the virus.

“However, the collector has to inform people of the district three days prior to the curfew,” Chaubey said.

“The collectors are authorized to impose complete curbs (lockdown), with the following things in mind. Firstly, it will be under Section 144 & the Epidemic Act, and shall not be called ‘lockdown’ officially but prohibitory orders. Secondly, it will be for large urban areas only, not for rural areas and thirdly the containment zones must be strictly enforced in the area where the infection has been found and not just by putting up a couple of barricades,” said a senior IAS officer present in the meeting.

Earlier this week, Chhattisgarh health department issued a fresh list of red, orange, green zones, spanning 112 blocks in 25 districts, amid a spike in coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the state. Only Sukma, Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi and Dhamtari districts do not feature in the state health department’s latest advisory.

On Saturday, the state government also decided to impose penalties ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places and violating home quarantine and social distancing measures.

The government had earlier fixed a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing face masks in public places.

For violating home quarantine instructions, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed.

Owners of commercial institutions and shops will be liable to pay Rs 200 in penalty if social distancing protocols are flouted in their facilities.