 DMK protests in Chennai over dilution of SC/ST Act | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 16, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

DMK protests in Chennai over dilution of SC/ST Act

DMK leader MK Stalin said the Supreme Court order to dilute the SC/ST Act was unacceptable and demanded that the central government file an appeal in the top court.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2018 13:22 IST
DMK leader MK Stalin demanded that the central government file an appeal in the Supreme Court and also include the Act under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
DMK leader MK Stalin demanded that the central government file an appeal in the Supreme Court and also include the Act under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.(PTI File Photo)

The DMK, along with other opposition parties, staged a protest in Chennai on Monday against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Addressing the gathering, DMK leader MK Stalin said the Supreme Court order to dilute the Act was unacceptable.

Stalin demanded that the central government file an appeal in the Supreme Court and also include the Act under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The political parties that participated in the protest were DMK, Congress, IUML, MDMK, VCK and MMK.

The apex court in its March 20 order said an accused cannot be mandatorily arrested under the Act without an initial probe.

The Dalit organisations and various civil society groups see it as “dilution” and accuse the Narendra Modi government of conniving in the case.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature