DMK rule in Tamil Nadu reminds me of Emergency days: Nadda

Chennai Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda during a rally in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI)

The governance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is reminiscent of the Emergency days, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda said on Sunday.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Speaking at a public meeting in Chennai, Nadda accused chief minister MK Stalin of poor leadership and the INDIA bloc of being a coalition of dynastic politics. “Mr Stalin, days are not far when you will be out,” Nadda said, seeking people’s support for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was held as part of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s “En Man En Makkal” (my soil my people) yatra. Nadda had launched the yatra on July 28 last year to cover the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday the yatra reached 200th assembly constituency of Harbour in Chennai.

Before the public meeting, Nadda first participated in a rally in Chennai’s Mint and said that when he came, the market was shut down, streets lights were switched off, and there was a huge platoon of police. “This leadership lacks wisdom,” Nadda said. “It made me remember the Emergency days. See how police have made them to shut markets. Is this democracy? Is this the tradition of Tamil Nadu. When it is not the tradition of Tamil Nadu, such leaders should not be there in Tamil Nadu. Now time has come when DMK’s lights will switch off.”

Nadda sought to remind the audience of the sengol (sceptre) put up in the new Parliament in Delhi last year. He talked about honouring M S Swaminathan, known as the Father of the Green Revolution, with the Bharat Ratna posthumously after he died last September in Chennai.

“For Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Tamil Nadu is very special,” Nadda said. “We all know how our Prime Minister and BJP always recognise the rich contribution of Tamil Nadu in nation building.”

Continuing to attack the DMK, he praised the southern state, saying it is rich in culture, tradition, language. “Contribution of Tamil Nadu can never be forgotten. But I would like to say today that people of Tamil Nadu are rich with very poor leadership at the moment. People are hardworking. They bring laurels to the state. But I’m sorry to say the DMK leadership is a very poor leadership.”

He accused the DMK of practising dynastic politics and corruption. He criticised the continuance of jailed Senthil Balaji as a minister without portfolio in Stalin’s cabinet. He also listed BJP’s work from opening the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to abrogating article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Friends, that is why the BJP decided for En Man En Makkal,” Nadda said. “Modi ji has brought development to the nation and Tamil Nadu. He has given us transparency in administration. He has changed the political culture. At one-point politicians were not accountable. Now they are. If they are not, people will throw them out.”

Meanwhile the DMK on Sunday announced a constituency-wise public meeting titled ‘Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin Voice to Recover the Rights). Earlier in the day the party also announced a war room to coordinate election work. “We will expose the failures of the BJP government in the last 10 years. They are speaking out of fear especially after the southern states came together to expose how the BJP government has been curtailing funds to well performing states like ours,” a DMK leader said not wishing to be named.