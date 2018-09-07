DMK to participate in Bharat Bandh called by Congress on September 10: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday said his party will actively participate in the Bharat Bandh called by Congress on September 10 against the oil price hike.

In a statement, Stalin said the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was interested in increasing the excise duty on the oil whenever the crude prices went down globally and that it was not interested in passing on the benefits of lower crude prices to the people.

It is not doing anything to halt the rupee slide against dollar or to control the fuel prices which are marching towards Rs 100 per litre, he added.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:11 IST