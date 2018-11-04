DMK urges regional parties to come together for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

DMK chief M K Stalin has urged all regional parties and secular forces to come together under one umbrella to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, boosting opposition unity.

Welcoming the meeting between Gandhi and Naidu, Stalin had on Friday put out a tweet endorsing the Congress chief’s call to opposition parties to work together.

“The Congress president’s call to opposition parties’ is the most important message,” the DMK leader noted and expressed total support for Naidu’s view that unseating the BJP from the Centre was necessary to defend democracy.

Corrupt, autocratic and divisive forces are destroying the democratic fabric of our country.



It is the need of the hour for all non-BJP parties to come together on a common platform.



I congratulate @rahulgandhi and @ncbn for initiating steps towards this. They have my support. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 2, 2018

The present dispensation at the Centre has been dismantling the federal structure and state autonomy by stripping the rights of the states, MK Stalin said, adding that this demands that all the opposition parties should come together under one umbrella to take on the BJP in the poll battle.

However, Tamil Nadu BJP has a different take on this and party state general secretary Karu Nagarajan claimed that Stalin is rattled at the prospect of Congress dumping the DMK and exploring the option of forging an alternative alliance.

“Actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan and rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who has founded Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), have expressed interest in a partnership with Congress. As Congress is having multiple options in the state, Stalin continues to issue such statements to keep the Congress in good humour, “he told HT.

However, Congress leaders debunk such criticism and swear that the alliance with the DMK is strong and steady.

“The DMK and Congress want to save the democracy by uniting all the secular forces. Our state leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, senior leader P Chidambaram and TN state in-charge Sanjay Dutt have confirmed that we are travelling with DMK. We don’t have to think of any other option,” said a former Congress MP, who did not wish to be named.

According to political analyst Tharaasu Shyam, Stalin’s first priority remains uniting all the players in the state.

“Stalin does not want a third front. Therefore, he tries to woo all the parties under the Congress-DMK alliance,” he told HT.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 16:16 IST