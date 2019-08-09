e-paper
DMK wrests Vellore Lok Sabha seat from AIADMK, taking its tally to 38

DMK candidate Kathir Anand defeated AIADMK nominee AC Shanmugham in Vellore bypoll, which was rescinded before the General Elections in May after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from an office said to be that of a close associate of Anand.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chennai
Chennai: DMK Chief M K Stalin, Treasurer Duraimurugan addresses the media. (File photo: PTI)
         

DMK on Friday won the Lok Sabha bye-election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

DMK candidate Kathir Anand defeated AIADMK nominee AC Shanmugham in the bypoll, which was rescinded before the General Elections in May after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from an office said to be that of a close associate of Anand.

With this win, the DMK has bagged 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, while one is with the AIADMK.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:06 IST

