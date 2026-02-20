Delhi Metro announces special steps for students during CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams

“With lakhs of students commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days,” the DMRC said in the post.

The DMRC said in a post on social media platform X that it has “made arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams”. The CBSE board examinations for 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 began from February 17 and will run till April 10.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that it will prioritise frisking and ticketing of students during the upcoming CBSE Board Exams for class 10 and 12.

DMRC, students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations. Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritised while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.

Special centralised announcements will be made at metro stations. The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on Tuesday, February 17, with over 46 lakh students appearing at over 8,000 centres across the country and abroad.

While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9.

The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10am, taking into account local conditions, traffic, weather, and distance.

Meanwhile, CBSE announced on Monday that appearing in the first Class 10 Board examination is compulsory for all students, and those who miss three or more subjects in the first exam will be ineligible to appear in the second examination. In a letter issued on Saturday, CBSE clarified that attendance for the first examination is mandatory.

It issued the clarification after it received several requests from students regarding their inability to attend the first board examination for various reasons, and they may be allowed to sit for the second examination.