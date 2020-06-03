e-paper
Doctor who attended event with Assam minister tests positive for Covid-19

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:30 IST
Guwahati: A doctor who was present at an event attended by Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the opposition Congress to ask for the minister be placed in quarantine and his swab samples tested.

Test results for the doctor, whose samples were collected on May 29 as part of a routine process, came in positive on Tuesday. Following this, the hospital where he worked, his home and his private clinic were declared containment zones and all those who were in contact with him were placed in quarantine.

Sarma had on Monday visited Singimari Model Hospital in Kamrup district, which has been turned into a Covid-19 facility, to assess arrangements there. The doctor, who visits the hospital as part of his duties, was present during Sarma’s visit and was seen in close proximity to the minister.

“We have placed Sualkuchi first referral unit (FRU) hospital, his home and private clinic under containment. Since Singimari Hospital is a Covid-19 facility, all required protocols are already maintained there,” Kamrup’s deputy commissioner Kailash Karthik N said.

“Some doctors at Singimari Hospital, who used to treat Covid-19 patients, have been placed in quarantine. We have traced 121 close contacts of the doctor and sent their swab samples for tests. The doctor’s family members have also been put in home quarantine,” he said.

A total of 79 Covid-19 patients are being treated at Singimari Hospital. Since the doctor also used to treat patients at his private clinic, efforts are on to trace those who visited the clinic or came in close contact with him.

Debabrata Saikia, a Congress legislator and leader of opposition in the Assam assembly, said: “We have seen in news videos how guidelines for social distancing were flouted and the doctor, who tested positive, was standing very close to the minister during the visit [to Singimari Hospital].

“I want to know from the health department if they would place Sarma and all those close to him under quarantine and test their swab samples as a precautionary measure.”

Sarma, who has been travelling to all corners of Assam for the past three months and frequently interacting with doctors, people who have returned from other states and recovered Covid-19 patients, dismissed questions about his health.

“I visit hospitals daily, interact with doctors and also Covid-19 positive patients. There’s no worry as long as you wear masks and follow other safety measures,” the minister told journalists on Tuesday while visiting another Covid-19 hospital in Dhubri district.

Assam has recorded 1,622 Covid-19 cases till Wednesday morning. While 338 people have recovered, two have died, 1,277 are still being treated and three have gone back to their home states before recovery.

