Doctors happy with Manohar Parrikar’s progress: Chief minister’s office

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar continues to be stable but will have to remain in the hospital, the chief minister’s office has said.

Manohar Parrikar, who was taken to the Goa Medical College on Saturday evening initially as doctors tried to stem the bleeding in his gastrointestinal tract, is now being treated by a team headed by Dr Pramod Garg from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The team was flown down on Sunday after initial attempts to stem the bleeding were unsuccessful.

“Dr Pramod Garg from AIIMS, who is heading the treatment, has conducted a thorough checkup of the CM. The doctors are happy with his progress and the Chief Minister continues to be stable,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

“He will be kept under observation for another 24 hours and discharged thereafter,” Goa’s health minister Vishwajit Rane said while appealing to people to not believe in rumours.

On Monday, a host of leaders including former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant and BJP’s national general secretary BL Santoshs called on the chief minister at the hospital.

Parrikar’s health took a turn for the worse last week when he complained of breathlessness and was administered with oxygen but his office claimed that he was healthy enough to hold meetings with several party and government functionaries.

The chief minister was diagnosed with what was initially believed to be a case of food poisoning in February last year and has spent much of the last 12 months in hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and New York.

