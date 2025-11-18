Doctors tied to terror bust bought a new Brezza car weeks before Delhi blast, pic surfaces

Two doctors tied to the terror module bust in Faridabad, and now at the centre of the ongoing probe into the deadly blast near Red Fort last week, bought a Brezza car in September. A picture of two doctors - Shaheen Shahid and Muzammil Ahmad Ganaia, surfaced online(HT Photo)

A picture of two doctors - Shaheen Shahid and Muzammil Ahmad Ganaia, surfaced online, showing them standing in front a new Brezza car and smiling for the camera. The purchase was made on September 25 in Faridabad, weeks before the blast near Red Fort.

The blast in Delhi on November 10 involved a Hyundai i20 car which was being driven by Dr Umar un-Nabi, who was later named a suicide bomber by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Who are Shaheen and Muzammil?

Shaheen, a 43-year-old doctor, was among those arrested after the recovery of a huge cache of explosives in Faridabad which exposed a big terror module network. She was born and raised in Hata Mustafa Khan in Khandari Bazar, Lucknow, and was reportedly part of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)'s women recruitment wing in India.

News agency PTI had earlier reported that Shaheen was in touch with her handler in Pakistan with possible instructions to recruit women for terror activities.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Muzammil hailed from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the same district as Umar-un Nabi, the suicide bomber in the Red Fort attack. He is accused of stockpiling over 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials in two rented rooms in Faridabad. Muzammil is also a key figure in the ongoing probe into the Red Fort blast that led to at least 10 deaths.

It was earlier reported that after a divorce in 2015, Shaheen had been living with Muzzamil in Faridabad.

Brezza found at Faridabad university parking

The picture of the two doctors standing before the brand new car surfaces days after a Brezza allegedly linked to the Delhi blast was found in the parking lot of Faridabad's Al Falah University.

"A suspicious (Maruti) Brezza car found at the Al Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, is being inspected by Jammu and Kashmir Police," news agency ANI had quoted the Faridabad Police said.

The Brezza car was registered in Haryana, and was found in the parking lot of the varsity, following which a bomb disposal squad was called in to search the car.