e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave

‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave

In its latest impact-based advisory, the IMD said “severe” cold wave is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 29.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People warm themselves around a bonfire amid cold weather at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, on Saturday.
People warm themselves around a bonfire amid cold weather at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, on Saturday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted a severe cold wave condition in many parts of North India, said that drinking alcohol at home or year-end parties won’t be a good idea.

“Don’t drink alcohol. It reduces your body temperature,” an advisory from the IMD said.

“Get indoors. Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturize your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold,” the advisory further said.

In its latest impact-based advisory, the IMD said “severe” cold wave is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 29.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the mercury will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas, but the relief will be short-lived.

He further said that after the western disturbance moves away and under the influence of the consequent strengthening of cold and dry north-westerly or northerly lower level winds, “cold wave” to “severe cold wave” conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh from December 29.

According to IMD, a ‘cold day’ or ‘severe cold day’ is considered when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees and the maximum temperature is 4.5 degree C or 6.4 degree C below normal. A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below, and is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

Last Sunday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for national capital Delhi, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

tags
top news
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
2nd Test Live: Play resumes after Lunch with Rahane-Vihari on the crease
2nd Test Live: Play resumes after Lunch with Rahane-Vihari on the crease
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
World celebrates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 
World celebrates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 
India, UAE relations soar high in 2020
India, UAE relations soar high in 2020
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In