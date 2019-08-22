‘Don’t dump files in corridors, digitize them’; HRD Minister to ICHR after surprise visit

india

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank instructed officials of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on Thursday to digitize historical treasures and ensure that important files are not dumped in corridors.

The minister’s advice for digitisation came during a surprise visit to the ICHR’s office in the capital where files lying in the corridors coated in dust caught his eye.

“Pokhriyal noted old files placed in the corridors and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness and promote eco-friendly activities in the campus and nearby areas,” an official statement said.

“The minister stressed upon the urgent need to digitise all the files and documents of historical importance as these documents are the heritage of the country,” it added.

He also gave directions to renovate the library and maintain all the books and journals in a professional manner.

Pokhriyal was told that the ICHR has completed 2800 research works till date. He asked the officials to extend this research to society to reap its benefits. The minister reviewed the present infrastructure, maintenance and human resource related aspects. He assured the institution of maximum support for the overall development. He hoped that the institution will reach its zenith and become asset to scholars in the field of education in the coming years.

The minister also paid a surprise visit to the Distance Education Wing of University Grant Commission (UGC) offices and met the officials and the staff there.

