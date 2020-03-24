Don’t shut clinics: Maharashtra minister to doctors amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:17 IST

Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked private doctors not to close their clinics as this will lead to suffering for the people in the state which reported ten new cases of coronavirus, taking the number of affected to 107.

On Monday, the state was out under complete lockdown with even inter-districts being sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of people infected with the virus.

“Though the number of positive cases rose to 107, I am satisfied to inform that people are also recovering and by Wednesday will be releasing 15 such patients who have now recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus,” Tope said on Facebook live.

Of them, 12 are from Mumbai, two in Pune and one is from Aurangabad, he said.

Following complaints of private doctors not opening their clinics, he asked them to restart their services for the people.

“The state government has exempted private practitioners from the curfew as people do need medical assistance. Call your staff and start examining patients at your clinics,” the health minister said.

Tope also urged people from rural areas not to panic and allow those returning from cities to enter their villages. At many places, people who returned from cities are not being allowed to enter villages out of fear that they may infect villagers. Those coming from other areas only need to be monitored and not boycotted, he said.

Tope urged people to show humanity and be vigilant at the same time. “They are our people who had gone out for employment and it is also not necessary that they are positive of coronavirus. We need to show humanity and allow them to enter in villages but at the same time need to be vigil and keep monitoring their health. If found any symptoms take them to the hospital,” he said.