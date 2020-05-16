Donald Trump offers India ventilators, acknowledges growing collaboration on Covid-19 vaccine

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:49 IST

India has sought details of the unsolicited offer of ventilators by US President Donald Trump in a tweet Friday but both sides appeared more excited by a portion of that social media post that acknowledged at the highest level for the first time growing collaboration on the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Three vaccine candidates are in various stages of development in separate bilateral projects involving two of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies with robust portfolios of vaccines. Their US counterparts are research units of two universities and the third is a biotechnology company.

All three collaborations started in recent weeks as the coronavirus raged across the world, infecting millions of people and killing hundreds of thousands, a third of them in the United States, the pandemic’s epicenter.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendrmodi during this pandemic,” the president wrote in the tweet, as he went on to acknowledge the vaccine projects, adding, “We’re also cooperating on vaccine development.”

Indians appear to have been taken by surprise by the announcement specially as they had not sought it and he had not mentioned it in his response to a direct question about India at a news briefing shortly before. They have asked for more details about the numbers and the delivery schedule.

Asked about the details of his offer including numbers, Trump hedged. “We’re sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, and we’re sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators .”

President Trump has often said the United States is the “king” of ventilators — a respiratory aid needed for severely ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients — as a result of an extraordinary push from his administration in response to early fears of an impeding shortage. He has since said the United States has more ventilators than its needs and it will be willing to share them with allies and partners.

Indians are viewing Trump’s announcement on ventilators in the larger context of growing cooperation in the healthcare sector, even though it was in all probability just a thank-you gesture in return for the lifting of the ban on the export of selected drugs to allow a massive consignment of antimalarial hydroxychloroquine following Trump’s personal appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

In a separate tweet hours later, the president’s National Security Council followed up with a full-bore acknowledgement of the vaccine projects. “The US and India are working together to fight #COVID19 and find a vaccine,” it said, adding, “the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has never been stronger.” There was no mention of the ventilators.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Codagenix, a biotech company headquartered in New York, were the first to announce their collaboration. “Codagenix and Serum Institute are pursuing an accelerated development pathway with built-in redundancies to increase speed and likelihood of success,” they said in an announcement on February 17.

Codagenix, clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops prophylactic vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies brings tot he table the research and Serum Institute the scalability, the ability to quickly roll out millions and millions of doses that will be needed to be rolled out if the vaccine works.

Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad pharmaceutical company, is part of the second project which was announced on April 2, The American partners are virologists at the University of Wisconsin and FluGen, a biotech company whose flu vaccine form the platform for the Covid-19 vaccine research.

Bharat Biotech is also the Indian collaborator in the third project, with researchers at the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, in April end.

More than 100 research projects are under way world wide to develop a vaccine against a virus that has killed more 300,000 people worldwide, a third of them in the United States.

President Trump has said a vaccine is possible before year-end and “even before”. And the man he has appointed to head the hunt in a joint public-private partnership comparable to the World War II-era Manhattan Project to develop the first nuclear weapons, has said this is a “credible” target.