Trump recalls last presser with Modi as he praises White House renovation: 'Grass was soaking wet...'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday recalled his last news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months back at the White House. After he reaffirmed ties with the Prime Minister, saying they got along very well, Trump recalled how the grass was "soaking wet" the last time they held a press conference together during PM Modi's visit to the US. US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India from August 1, 2025 onwards.(REUTERS)

Trump was referring to the recent renovation of the Rose Garden, replacing the grass with stone. He had welcomed PM Modi to the White House back in February this year, the Prime Minister's first visit to the US since the Republican returned for a second term as President.

"I get along very well with Modi, as you know," Trump said in response to a reporter asking him who was responsible for the US losing India to China, something the President asserted a day earlier.

Backtracking on the earlier remarks, Trump said he "doesn't think so" (that US lost India), but also reiterated that the US was disappointed with India continuing its Russian oil purchase.

On Modi's presser and Rose Garden revamp

As Trump heaped praise on the renovation of the Rose Garden patio at the White House, among some key changes at the premises, Trump recalled: "...he (PM Modi) was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden and the grass was so soaking wet... it was such a terrible place to have news conference," adding how there's a white stone there instead now.

"We had a news conference on the grass. That was my last news conference I had on the grass because everybody sunk in...Every reporter out there ruined their shoes," Trump added as he claimed the change to the Rose Garden was very well-received.

Notably, Trump recently hosted a dinner at the newly-paved White House Rose Garden, for a gathering of tech CEOs, including Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, among others.

A day later, Trump hosted some members of Congress there, and said “We call it the Rose Garden Club. And it's a club for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country."

Trump reaffirms ties, Modi reciprocates

Amid heightened trade tensions between India and the US, Donald Trump and PM Modi seem to have taken the first steps towards normalcy. After Trump called PM Modi a “great Prime Minister", vowing to “always” be friends with him, the Prime Minister returned the same sentiment on Saturday.

“I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” Trump had said.

Hours later, PM Modi took to X and wrote, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

The US recently imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, half of these duties announced by Trump as a penalty for India's oil trade with Russia.