Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati Riverfront during India trip in February: Gujarat CM

Earlier this month, government sources said Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise the dates for Trump’s visit to India. “Both sides are in discussions to finalise the dates,” a source said.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 06:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip in February
US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip in February(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip in February, the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Wednesday.

Rupani said this while addressing an election rally in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar.

“In the entire Asia, the Sabarmati river has become the cleanest river which was ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers also visited the riverfront and got surprised to see it.

“US President Trump will also come (to India) in February and he will also visit the riverfront,” the Gujarat chief minister said. However he did not specify the dates.

Earlier this month, government sources said Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise the dates for Trump’s visit to India. “Both sides are in discussions to finalise the dates,” a source said.

Trump’s two-day visit to India could take place on February 24-26.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US president could not come due to scheduling issues.

