US President Donald Trump calls PM Modi “exceptional” leader, special relations between US & India

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 14:38 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that relations with India hold a special place for his country, saying that America “loves” and is “loyal” to India.

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium here, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding delegation-level official talks on Tuesday in New Delhi. The US president also heaped praises on Modi as he described him as an “exceptional leader” who works day and night for India. Modi is a “living proof” of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As the world’s largest economy, India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant, Trump said. “Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here,” the US president said, describing India as an amazing nation.

“There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free -- that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship,” he said. Trump also touched on India’s cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, and its sporting icons like Sachin Tedulkar and Virat Kohli.

He highlighted the boom in the US economy under his presidency and added that India will soon be home to the biggest middle class as it will eliminate extreme poverty in next 10 years.