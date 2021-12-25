Don't allow Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, BJP MLA writes to DGP; says Hindus will come on roads

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday wrote to Telangana DGP requesting him to not allow comedian Munawar Faruqui to hold his scheduled show in Hyderabad on January 9. "Munawar Faruqui spreads hatred against Hindu Gods and Goddess. We don't want the peace of Hyderabad to be disturbed in any way," the MLA wrote. If the event takes place, Hindus will come on roads and protests will take place, the MLA warned. This comes a day after Telangana's BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri criticised minister KTR (KT Rama Rao) for welcoming Munawar. "Do you know who Munawar Faruqui is? He has cracked jokes on Goddess Sita, who is worshipped by the majority of Hindus. While a state like Karnataka has banned him, KTR has welcomed him into Telangana to perform comedy. Has the Hindu society become a comedy to this father-son? (KCR and KTR)," Dharampuri said on Friday.

In his letter to the DGP, T Raja Singh gave a brief introduction of Munawar, his arrest and bail, and said the "joker" also spoke against ‘CAA Act, Godhra incidents and on deaths of Kar sevaks in many of his speeches’.

Requesting @TelanganaDGP not to grant permission for the #MunawarFaruqui program in Hyderabad as he spreads hatred against Hindu God & Goddess.



We don't want the peace of #Hyderabad to be disturbed in any way. pic.twitter.com/1Ardhv8bGa — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 25, 2021

After being released from jail on a bail, Munawar has again hit the headlines as several of his recent shows have got cancelled. After a show got cancelled in Bengaluru following a complaint of various right-wing organisations in November, Munawar put out an emotional social media post saying 'hatred has won'.

It was at that time Maharashtra minister KTR, in a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka, said Hyderabad is truly a cosmopolitan city as comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra are welcome. "In our city, stand-up comedians get an open invite. We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically," KTR said. Following this open invitation, Munawar announced his show in Hyderabad on January 9. The comedian is also scheduled to perform in Kolkata on January 16.

