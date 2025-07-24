‘Don’t worry about it': PM Modi calms translator struggling to speak Hindi at presser in UK

While signing the landmark free trade agreement on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer shared a candid moment with a translator as she seemingly struggled to translate a sentence properly from English to Hindi. The India UK free trade agreement was signed by commerce ministers of the countries in presence of PM Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer. (Bloomberg)

A video of the moment, which happened when both the leaders were addressing the press, has surfaced. In the video, as the translator struggled to speak Hindi, PM Modi jumped in to help her and said, “Don’t bother, we can use English words in between. Don't worry about it." To this, the translator is heard apologising and Modi again reassures her with a “don’t worry”.

Also read: Kolhapuri chappals, Goa's feni: Big boost for these Indian products after India-UK FTA

Later, Keir Starmer also says, "I think we understand each other well.”

India-UK trade deal

After around three years of negotiations, India and UK finally signed a free trade agreement, with both countries slashing tariffs on each other among other major steps to enhance trade relations between them.

Also read: Duty on single malt cut by half: What gets cheaper with key India-UK trade deal

Under the agreement, 99% of Indian exports will get duty-free access to the UK market, unlocking nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors. This will “mark a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth,” said commerce minister Piyush Mishra.

Lauding the trade deal, PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly twitter), "A new chapter begins today in the India-UK economic partnership! The signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) reflects our shared commitment to enhancing trade, driving inclusive growth and creating opportunities for farmers, women, youth, MSMEs, and professionals."

UK PM Keir Starmer also wrote, ‘A landmark deal with India means jobs, investment and growth here in the UK. It creates thousands of British jobs, unlocks new opportunities for businesses and puts money in the pockets of working people. That’s our Plan for Change in action.”