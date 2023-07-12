Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of Bengaluru firm with machete: Police

Bengaluru: The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private tech company were killed in broad daylight allegedly by a former employee in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. MD, CEO of a private comapany were killed by an ex-employee in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The double murder occurred between 3.45 pm and 4 pm at Pampa Extension in Amruthahalli area, in northeast Bengaluru, police said, identifying the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya (36) and Vinu Kumar (40), who were MD and CEO of Aeronics Media Private Limited, respectively.

The prime accused named Felix barged into Aeronics office, along with two other men and attacked the MD and CEO with sharp weapons, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bengaluru Northeast, Lakshmi Prasad said.

Subramanya and Kumar, who were grievously injured in the attack, died on the way to the hospital, the officer said.

“We suspect the involvement of three people in the murder. At the moment, we are not divulging the details of the other two accused. Three people entered the office, which is in a residential building, and attacked Subramanya with sharp weapons. When Kumar tried to intervene, he was also attacked,” Prasad said. “They then fled the spot.”

At the time of the incident, there were at least 10 other employees present in the office, the officer said.

Prasad said the accused were known to the deceased and used to work in a different company before Aeronics was set up in November 2022. The investigation is underway regarding motives and involvement of others, the DCP said.

“The accused are on the run. Police are trying to nab them at the earliest,” Prasad added.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Manipal Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, another police officer said, adding that a dog squad and finger print experts were also roped in by Amruthahalli police.