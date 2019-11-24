Dramatic developments captured in Supriya Sule’s WhatsApp status

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:52 IST

Nationalist Congress Party member of Parliament and daughter of party leader Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule chose the humble WhatsApp status to make known the fast-paced political events of Saturday involving her cousin, Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister of the state after throwing in his lot with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Her first status update on the mobile messaging app, came at 10.44 am said, “Party and Family split”.

Saturday morning’s swearing-in of former Maharashtra minister and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, led to speculation that the 78-year-old NCP chief had outwitted both the Congress and the Shiv Sena — with whom he was in talks to form a coalition— and had negotiated a deal with the BJP.

Sule’s second Whatsapp status update was made at 11.12 am, and stated: “Who do you trust in life...never felt so cheated in my life. Defended him loved him…look what I get in return”.

HT spoke to Sule at this point who said, “It is very clear from Mr Pawar’s tweet that there is a split in the NCP.” She was unable to enumerate the legislators who had sided with Ajit Pawar.

Soon after news of the swearing-in broke, Sharad Pawar had tweeted distancing himself from his nephew’s actions.

Sule’s final Whatsapp status update came at 5.38 pm. “Chin up.. stand for good core values.. honesty, integrity, strength, hard work and deliver superior results to serve the people.” By then, news of MLAs returning to NCP had begun to trickle in.

BJP’s Gopal Aggarwal also updated his WhatsApp’s status, stating, “Sharad Pawar and Congress had said that they had the mandate to sit in the Opposition. Suddenly, how did it become the match fixing to grab the chair.”