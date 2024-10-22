Inspired by ‘Drishyam’, Army jawan kills girlfriend, then buries body in cement

In a chilling crime reminiscent of the Bollywood film 'Drishyam', an Army jawan has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and covering her body with cement after burying her. Police found the body buried under cement.(PTI)

Ajay Wankhede, 33, and Jyotsna Aakre, 32, met through a marriage portal, and their relationship turned sour after Ajay's family opposed their union and arranged his marriage to another woman.

Ajay Wankhede is a resident of the Kailash Nagar area in Nagpur who is stationed in Nagaland. Jyotsna was a divorcee and their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship soon after they met through the portal, officials say.

However, things took a turn for the worse after Ajay’s family got him married to another woman.

The Crime

Ajay subsequently started ignoring Jyotsna. He might have planned the murder to get rid of her, an official told news agency PTI.

After Ajay stopped responding to Jyotsna's calls, she began looking for him and reached out to one of his close friends, who revealed his location. The friend informed Ajay that Jyotsna was searching for him, according to the police.

"Concerned about the situation, Ajay called Jyotsna using his mother's mobile and arranged to meet her on Wardha Road on August 28," the official stated.

Jyotsna told her family she was spending the day with a friend and would return home after work the next day, as she was employed at an automobile shop.

"Ajay and Jyotsna met in the Wardha Road area and checked into a hotel. Later, they left the hotel and drove to a nearby toll plaza, where he offered her a drink that had been laced with a sedative," the official reported.

After Jyotsna lost consciousness, Ajay strangled her and then drove to a remote area, where he dug a pit at night, disposed of her body, and covered it with cement. He later discarded Jyotsna's mobile phone in a passing truck on Wardha Road, according to the police.

When Jyotsna did not return home, her family reported her missing to the Beltarodi police on August 29. An investigation began, leading to a kidnapping case being registered on September 17.

Failed attempts to evade arrest

Police tracked Ajay through call records and summoned him for questioning. Sensing trouble, he sought medical attention for high blood pressure at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, police said.

Despite attempts to evade arrest, Ajay was caught after his anticipatory bail pleas were rejected.

"The case bears a resemblance to the movie Drishyam where the accused meticulously planned and executed the murder," the police official said.

During interrogation, Ajay disclosed the location where he had buried the body. Police went to the site with forensic experts and exhumed the body parts on Monday near Dongargaon toll plaza on Wardha road in Nagpur.