Drug peddling to soon be non-bailable: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the state government is considering legal reforms to make drug-related offences non-bailable, with a proposed minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. Local police authorities, including SHOs, DSP, ACP, and SP, will be held accountable if drug trafficking and peddling are not effectively controlled, CM said (PTI)

Siddaramaiah said that local police authorities, including station house officers (SHOs), deputy superintendents of police (DSP), assistant commissioners of police (ACP), and superintendents of police (SP), will be held accountable if drug trafficking and peddling are not effectively controlled.

Siddaramaiah, who chaired a meeting with senior police officers and ministers to discuss “drugs menace and control”, in Bengaluru, said, “Drug trafficking and peddling cannot happen without the knowledge of the station house officer. So, we will fix responsibility on the SHO, DSP, ACP, and SP if the menace is not curbed immediately. We will amend the laws if need be.”

To intensify efforts against the drug problem, the government will form a task force led by the home minister, which will also include the health, education, and medical education ministers, he said. This task force will regularly meet to strategise and plan initiatives to combat drug abuse, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah said: “Narcotics often enter Karnataka from states like Haryana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, with synthetic drugs, particularly in tablet form, becoming a growing concern.” He also emphasised the importance of involving community organisations, including NCC and scouts and guides cadets, NSS volunteers, and resident welfare associations, in the fight against drug-related crimes.

“Police will be given a free hand in addressing drug-related crimes, but they will also be held accountable for their actions,” he said. He reiterated the government’s commitment to taking immediate steps, supported by multiple departments.

According to official data, 50% of drug-related cases in Karnataka are reported in Bengaluru, with Mangaluru ranking second, accounting for 22% of cases. Siddaramaiah pointed out that Bengaluru East is particularly affected, due to a higher concentration of drug peddlers and foreign nationals involved in drug activities.

In response to a question, Siddaramaiah said that the number of Indian nationals arrested for drug peddling significantly outweighs that of foreigners. Data from 2021 shows 7,571 Indians and 190 foreigners were arrested, while in 2022, the figures were 7,737 and 123, respectively. In 2023, the arrests numbered 8,016 Indians and 105 foreigners, with 1,021 Indians and 21 foreigners detained till March 2024.