‘Drug trafficker’ supports wife over girlfriend in argument, she informs cops

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:15 IST

Not backing his girlfriend during an argument between her and his wife proved costly for a 31-year-old man who was arrested on alleged drug trafficking charges after the girlfriend informed police about his crime in US Nagar district.

The incident happened in Jaspur on Tuesday evening when a woman, reportedly the girlfriend of accused Nadeem, informed police that he was a drug trafficker.

Police soon reached there and frisked him on which they found about 2.50 gm heroin leading to his arrest, said a police officer.

According to a police official, privy to the case while speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Nadeem, who is a driver by profession, is married and used to live with his wife in Jaspur. About a year ago, he met another woman at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.”

They both eventually entered into a relationship without his wife’s knowledge. “A few days ago, the woman came to Jaspur from UP and started living in his house. He somehow made his wife understand the scene on which she surprisingly agreed to her living in the house. On the other hand, he had assured his girlfriend of marrying her soon for the past one year,” the official said.

On Tuesday, his girlfriend, who was fed up with his assurances of marrying her, confronted him to marry her.

“She confronted him in front of his wife, which infuriated her. Now, his wife raised objections and confronted her leading to a heated argument between the two. In that, his girlfriend again asked him to marry her in front of his wife to which he dilly-dallied. Enraged to see him taking sides with his wife and not her, she then informed the police and complained that he is a drug trafficker,” added the official.

Station house officer Jaspur Umesh Singh Dhanu confirmed the incident, saying, “Police after receiving the information soon reached Nadeem’s house.”

“Based on her input, police frisked him and found about 2.50 gm of heroin. He claimed that he had brought it from UP for his consumption only. However, he was booked under relevant sections of NDPS and presented before a court that sent him to jail,” said Dhanu.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:11 IST