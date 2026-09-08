Grant cut, DJs banned, liquor outlets shut on Maha Ashtami: Big announcements in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal on Monday slashed the grant for Durga Puja committees from ₹1.10 lakh provided last year by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government to ₹1 lakh this year, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said, announcing a complete ban on DJs during the festivities and closure of liquor outlets and bars on Maha Ashtami. West Bengal Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. (@cmowbgov/X)

Addressing reporters after a meeting with representatives of Durga Puja committees, Adhikari also announced a 100% waiver of electricity charges for puja committees across the state and said they would not have to pay fees for obtaining fire safety clearances.

Urging large-budget puja committees to not avail the grant, the CM said the government would provide the assistance to committees that need financial aid.

“I do not want to misuse the powers of the chief minister. I would request those who are capable (of organising pujas without government assistance) not to take the financial aid. Those who cannot organise the puja without this money will be given ₹1 lakh by the government,” Adhikari said.

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First Puja season under BJP government This is the first Durga Puja season under the BJP, which stormed to power in the eastern state earlier this year.

Adhikari also took a swipe at former chief minister Banerjee, who in 2025 increased the state’s grant for community pujas from ₹85,000 each to ₹1.10 lakh. In 2018, when the TMC started the scheme, the amount was fixed at ₹10,000.

“The manner in which the former chief minister announced grants for puja committees last year was similar to bargaining in a morning fish market,” he said. “This didn’t help (her) in the elections though.”

TMC leaders refused to comment on the development.

Also read: Bars, liquor shops to remain shut, no DJ on Maha Ashtami in Bengal: CM Suvendu

No early inaugurations, carnival this year Ahead of the next month’s festival, Adhikari also announced that no Durga Puja inauguration will be allowed before Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the Devi Paksha. The government will not organise the Durga Puja carnival this year, he added.

“Cranes won’t be used during to lift the idols during the immersion process as it hurts the sanctity of the idols and beliefs,” he said. “There will be a complete ban on DJs during the puja. All liquor shops and bars will remain closed on Maha Ashtami.”

The government waived the electricity bills as well as fees for puja committees to get the licence from the fire department. The CM also appealed to the puja organisers not to choose any themes for their pandals which hurts the tradition, culture and sanctity.

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CM apologises for ad Meanwhile, Adhikari apologised for a government advertisement in newspapers carrying an image of Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10.

“The government published an advertisement today to announce the meeting with puja organisers. Goddess Durga is known as Dashabhuja because she has 10 arms. In the advertisement, however, she has 11 arms. How can this happen?” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, accusing the BJP of “distorting” deity’s image.

As the controversy escalated, the chief minister apologised for the advertisement.

“I apologise as the chief minister for the erroneous advertisement. The officials behind this have been warned. The state government will be more careful in future,” Adhikari said.