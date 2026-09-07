Bars, liquor shops to remain shut, no DJ on Maha Ashtami in Bengal: CM Suvendu

Liquor shops and bars will remain closed on Maha Ashtami across West Bengal during the upcoming Durga Pujo celebrations in the state, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday. The chief minister clarified that theme-based pujo pandals can be set up, however, he stressed that themes of the pandals should be selected carefully. (File Photo/PTI)

The chief minister announced a string of measures for this year's Pujo celebrations in the state to make sure they are peaceful.

"On the day when devotees offer anjali (Maha Ashtami) to Maa Durga, all liquor shops in the state will remain closed. There will be no liquor available in bars either," Suvendu said during a coordination meeting with Durga Puja committees at Milan Mela Prangan, reported news agency PTI.