Bengal BJP chief rejects Bageshwar Baba's ‘non-veg’ appeal: ‘No one can tell Bengalis what to eat’

West Bengal BJP unit president Samik Bhattacharya on Monday rejected self-styled preacher Dhirendra Shastri's appeal to Bengalis to not consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. Samik Bhattacharya said no one could decide what people in Bengal should eat, while saying that goat meat is offered to Goddess Kali too. (PTI/ File)

“Nobody can tell the people of West Bengal what they should eat," PTI news agency cited the BJP leader as saying. He added that Bengalis would continue to “eat 'luchi' on Ashtami and goat meat on Navami.”

This comes after Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, described those who consumed non-vegetarian food during festive season as “pakhandi” and urged them to give up the practice.

Also Read | Bengal may ban mobile phones in schools, says CM Suvendu Adhikari

‘Can Bengalis not eat fish and meat?’ Bhattacharya said no one could decide what people in Bengal should eat, while saying that goat meat is offered to Goddess Kali too.

“Let me live the way I want to. Bengalis will eat what they have been eating. Can Bengalis not eat fish and meat? Swami Vivekananda has said it. Who is above him?” the Bengal BJP chied questioned.