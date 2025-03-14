Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Ladakh's Kargil

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 04:38 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at around 2.50am at a depth of 15km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Ladakh's Kargil on early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 2.50am at a depth of 15km.

Ladakh lies in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes(File)
Ladakh lies in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes(File)

“EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh,” a post by the National Center for Seismology on X said.

Leh and Ladakh both lie in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes. Lying in the tectonically active Himalayas region, Leh and Ladakh are prone to frequent tremors.

Earthquake-prone regions of the country have been identified based on scientific inputs related to seismicity, earthquakes that occurred in the past and the tectonic setup of the region.

Based on these inputs, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has grouped the country into four seismic zones viz. zones V, IV, III and II. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity.

Also Read | Dos and don'ts to keep yourself safe as per the National Center for Seismology

Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of February 27, with tremors felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On