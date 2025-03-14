Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Ladakh's Kargil on early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 2.50am at a depth of 15km. Ladakh lies in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes(File)

“EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh,” a post by the National Center for Seismology on X said.

Leh and Ladakh both lie in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes. Lying in the tectonically active Himalayas region, Leh and Ladakh are prone to frequent tremors.

Earthquake-prone regions of the country have been identified based on scientific inputs related to seismicity, earthquakes that occurred in the past and the tectonic setup of the region.

Based on these inputs, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has grouped the country into four seismic zones viz. zones V, IV, III and II. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity.

Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of February 27, with tremors felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state.