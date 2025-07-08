Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Assam's Karbi Anglong

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, said the NCS.(REUTERS File)

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST, at a depth of 25 km, with its epicentre located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam".

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had struck the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 km, according to NCS. A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, with the same magnitude and depth in the same region.