Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Assam's Karbi Anglong

The earthquake took place at 9:22 am IST on July 8, reported by the NCS. The tremor was at a depth of 25 km, with its epicenter at 26.51°N, 93.15°E.
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam".
On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had struck the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 km, according to NCS. A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, with the same magnitude and depth in the same region.