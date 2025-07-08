Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Assam's Karbi Anglong

ANI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 12:38 PM IST

The earthquake took place at 9:22 am IST on July 8, reported by the NCS. The tremor was at a depth of 25 km, with its epicenter at 26.51°N, 93.15°E.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, said the NCS.(REUTERS File)
According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST, at a depth of 25 km, with its epicentre located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam".

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had struck the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 km, according to NCS. A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, with the same magnitude and depth in the same region.

