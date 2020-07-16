e-paper
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Gujarat’s Rajkot, no casualty reported

After the earthquake, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held telephonic discussions with collectors of Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli districts.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Ahmedabad
The epicentre of the earthquake was 20 km south- southwest of Rajkot city, close to Shapar and Tranba villages.
A medium intensity earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit rural areas near Rajkot city in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, Rajkot Collector Ramya Mohan said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 20 km south- southwest of Rajkot city, close to Shapar and Tranba villages, the official said.

“Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit near Rajkot city at 7.40 am. As per reports that we have collected from city as well as rural areas, it left no impact. There are no damages due to the quake,” she said.

After the earthquake, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held telephonic discussions with collectors of Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli districts.

He instructed them to gather information about any damage in their region and take necessary action, a government release said.

